Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

HSII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.89 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading

