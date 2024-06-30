Hedera Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and $23.27 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00045568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,761,094,685 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,761,094,685.27002 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07749052 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $34,187,382.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

