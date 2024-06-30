Head to Head Comparison: Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) and VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of VectivBio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and VectivBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -22.88% -20.82% VectivBio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 VectivBio 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and VectivBio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 395.87%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than VectivBio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and VectivBio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.37 million ($1.06) -2.28 VectivBio $27.34 million N/A -$93.74 million N/A N/A

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VectivBio.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About VectivBio

(Get Free Report)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). VectivBio Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. As of June 29, 2023, VectivBio Holding AG operates as a subsidiary of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.