HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $516,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $22.01 on Friday, reaching $321.28. 4,016,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,511. The stock has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $344.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.82.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

