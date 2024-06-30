GYEN (GYEN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.96 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $32.96 million and $1,409.68 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 2,098,780,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

