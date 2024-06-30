Guidance Capital Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 455,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 90,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $110.35. The company had a trading volume of 706,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,441. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

