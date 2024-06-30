Guidance Capital Inc. Sells 404 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Guidance Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

HON stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,804,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,742. The stock has a market cap of $139.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.84 and a 200-day moving average of $201.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $218.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.