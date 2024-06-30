Guidance Capital Inc. Sells 1,463 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Guidance Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.86. 6,940,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.32. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $87.58.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.