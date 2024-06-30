Guidance Capital Inc. Purchases 17,888 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after acquiring an additional 632,842 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,675,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,181,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $42.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,614,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,306,182. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

