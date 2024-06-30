Guidance Capital Inc. Makes New $827,000 Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.89. 4,817,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,727. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on INVH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.