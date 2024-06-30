Guidance Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Guidance Capital Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $547.23. 5,968,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,417,192. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.89 and a 200-day moving average of $509.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $553.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

