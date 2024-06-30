Guidance Capital Inc. Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 33,189,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,031,364. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

