Grimes & Company Inc. Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,411,000 after acquiring an additional 305,798 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,768,000 after acquiring an additional 618,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $316,400,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,242,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,145 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

