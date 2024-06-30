Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 766 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in FedEx by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,686,738,000 after purchasing an additional 880,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $857,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.
FedEx Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of FDX stock traded up $4.37 on Friday, hitting $299.84. 4,278,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $302.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.36.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.
FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $32,924,413 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.