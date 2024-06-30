Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 1,119 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.01. 5,899,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,801,654. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

