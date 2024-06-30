Grimes & Company Inc. Has $382,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $3,066,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 468,415 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 33,201.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,189,000 after purchasing an additional 410,705 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $171,607,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Linde by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,282,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,743,000 after purchasing an additional 347,531 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $438.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $435.71 and its 200-day moving average is $433.91. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The firm has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC reduced their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

