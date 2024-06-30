Grimes & Company Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.35. 706,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,441. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

