Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 98 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,050,000 after buying an additional 89,217 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 124,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 4,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 36,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,878,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,366 shares of company stock worth $13,058,787. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.79 on Friday, hitting $468.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,234,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,780. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $335.82 and a 1 year high of $486.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

