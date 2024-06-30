Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,654 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $172.95. 4,193,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,876. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.95 and a 200-day moving average of $176.40. The stock has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

