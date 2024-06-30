GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Short Interest Up 133.0% in June

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 133.0% from the May 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC owned about 8.25% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance

TSL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.82. 226,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,315. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of -4.33.

About GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

