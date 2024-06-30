Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $958.46

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 958.46 ($12.16) and traded as low as GBX 928.30 ($11.78). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 928.30 ($11.78), with a volume of 188,353 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.22) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 1,100 ($13.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.46) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 963.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 959.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,105.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($12.08), for a total value of £114,240 ($144,919.45). In related news, insider Eric Born bought 3,030 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,027 ($13.03) per share, for a total transaction of £31,118.10 ($39,474.95). Also, insider David Arnold sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($12.08), for a total value of £114,240 ($144,919.45). 11.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

