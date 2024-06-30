Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 608 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.08. 225,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,989. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.