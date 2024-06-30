Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,106 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,206 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Trading Up 1.2 %

INTC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.97. 41,467,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,390,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

