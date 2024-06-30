Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,407,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,514,000 after buying an additional 29,198,846 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,071.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,150,000 after buying an additional 12,880,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after buying an additional 9,879,524 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $177,970,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.77. 52,028,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,164,596. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $311.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

