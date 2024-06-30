Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,461 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 422,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 62,208 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,144 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 30,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,419,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583,810. The company has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.