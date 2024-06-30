Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 23,280.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,485,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBDV stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

