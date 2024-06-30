Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 206,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $666,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 829.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $62.87. 720,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,919. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $63.52. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $59.06.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

