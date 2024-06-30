Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on July 8th

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1804 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of BATS:GEMD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,861 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50.
About Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF
