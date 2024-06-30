Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2024

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1804 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GEMD stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.32. 3,861 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50.

About Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD)

