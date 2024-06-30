Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Short Interest Up 97.9% in June

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,200 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the May 31st total of 233,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Golden Matrix Group Stock Down 0.8 %

GMGI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,158. The company has a market capitalization of $90.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.50 and a beta of 0.70. Golden Matrix Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Weiting Feng sold 15,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $62,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,837,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Featured Stories

