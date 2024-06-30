Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Gold Resource Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE GORO opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $33.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Gold Resource by 22.8% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 312,765 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

