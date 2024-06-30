Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,560,000 after buying an additional 45,212 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,678 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.