Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the May 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,301,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global Tech Industries Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS GTII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 99,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,984. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Global Tech Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.37.
About Global Tech Industries Group
