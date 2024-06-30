Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the May 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,301,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Tech Industries Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS GTII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 99,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,984. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Global Tech Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.37.

Get Global Tech Industries Group alerts:

About Global Tech Industries Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc does not significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in operation of an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It intends to acquire companies with significant growth opportunities. The company was formerly known as Tree Top Industries, Inc and changed its name to Global Tech Industries Group, Inc in July 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Tech Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Tech Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.