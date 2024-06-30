GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Director Sells $2,432,248.71 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 81,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $2,432,248.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,447,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,664,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Frank Hurst Lin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 27th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 93,211 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $2,764,638.26.
- On Thursday, June 20th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 15,993 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $482,029.02.
- On Thursday, June 13th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 87,045 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $2,805,460.35.
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 175,178 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $5,808,902.48.
- On Thursday, May 16th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 40,134 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $1,453,252.14.
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 92,886 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $3,416,347.08.
GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,803,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
About GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
