GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Director Sells $2,432,248.71 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 81,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $2,432,248.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,447,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,664,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Frank Hurst Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 93,211 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $2,764,638.26.

On Thursday, June 20th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 15,993 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $482,029.02.

On Thursday, June 13th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 87,045 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $2,805,460.35.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 175,178 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $5,808,902.48.

On Thursday, May 16th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 40,134 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $1,453,252.14.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 92,886 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $3,416,347.08.

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.87.

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,803,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

