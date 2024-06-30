Gibson Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $34.14. 18,313,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,399,723. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

