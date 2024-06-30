Gibson Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gibson Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 0.9% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.85. 77,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average is $97.20. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

