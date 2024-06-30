Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CTO Sells $13,562.77 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CTO Nathaniel Gandert sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $13,562.77. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 478,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Getty Images Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $3.26 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 2.09.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GETY shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
