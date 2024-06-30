Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Genie Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GNE stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.64 million, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.69 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 24.06%.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.