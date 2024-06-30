General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 8.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,147,000 after acquiring an additional 917,578 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 32.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,020,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,311,914. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.