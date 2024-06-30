FY2024 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Boosted by Analyst

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Carvana in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $128.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46. Carvana has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $136.92.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $4,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,293,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $433,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $4,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,293,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,801,829 shares of company stock worth $193,562,233 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after acquiring an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its position in Carvana by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

