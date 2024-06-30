FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR) Announces $0.17 Dividend

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Price Performance
XIMR traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,950. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $31.25.
About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March
