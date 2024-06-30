FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1388 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BATS IGLD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. 25,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47.
About FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
