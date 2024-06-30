FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the May 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 518,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,035. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93.
FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,428 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,488 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,728,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,881 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 693.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 495,409 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
