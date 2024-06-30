FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the May 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 518,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,035. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,632. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,428 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,488 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,728,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,881 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 693.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 495,409 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

