Fox Hill Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fox Hill Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 1.2% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MCK stock traded down $9.16 on Friday, reaching $584.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,370. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.04. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $395.30 and a 1 year high of $612.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.47.

Get Our Latest Report on MCK

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.