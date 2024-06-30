Fox Hill Wealth Management Purchases 1,679 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $71.11. 2,596,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

