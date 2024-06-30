Fox Hill Wealth Management Purchases 1,100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 61.7% in the third quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 164,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 128.1% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 59,778 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 234,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,032,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,822,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.40 and its 200 day moving average is $155.68. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $187.50.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

