Fox Hill Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,023.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $31.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $967.95. 589,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,886. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $949.00 and a 200 day moving average of $861.28. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $484.02 and a 1 year high of $1,106.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.