Fox Hill Wealth Management Buys 774 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.5% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META traded down $15.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $504.22. 15,855,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,400,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $531.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.77.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,043,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,512 shares of company stock worth $113,597,536. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.05.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

