Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 52,226 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,226 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,409. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.21.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.