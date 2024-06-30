Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 20,342 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,342 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.21% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 119,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.08. 198,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,491. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $93.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.12.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

